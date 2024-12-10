Eagles Legend Gives 'Super Special Shoutout' To Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles are setting themselves up quite nicely do something special this season.
Philadelphia is 11-2 after taking down the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Although it was kind of an ugly win, a win is a win and the Eagles still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC in the postseason. The Eagles already have clinched a playoff spot and now just need to worry about positioning.
Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley is a huge reason for the team's success this season and even made history on Sunday as he broke Philadelphia legend LeSean McCoy's franchise record for rushing yards in a season. The record was 1,607 rushing yards and was set in 2013 by McCoy.
Barkley now has 1,623 with four games left to play in the season.
McCoy took to social media with a "super special shoutout" for Barkley and the offensive line after Sunday's game.
"As I watch the game, I want to give a super special shoutout to my boy Saquon Barkley also to the offensive line for breaking my single-season Eagles franchise record for rushing," McCoy said. "No. 26, a lot of love coming from No. 25. Now go get that other record 2,100 yards by Eric Dickerson. Fly Eagles fly."
Barkley is already joining Eagles historic company. Could more accolades be on the way for him? If he keeps playing like this, that certainly is a possibility.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Sign 8-Year Veteran Due To Dallas Goedert Injury Concern