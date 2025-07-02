Eagles Legend Has Bold Take For Philly Fans
The Philadelphia Eagles have clearly made an effort over the years to build rosters out from the trenches.
If you start at the offensive and defensive lines and go from there, things only get easier. That's one thing that Eagles have found to be the case. Philadelphia's offensive line was the best in football in 2024 and is a big reason why Saquon Barkley was able to rush for over 2,000 yards and 2,500 rushing yards including the playoffs. Plus, all of the rushing touchdowns and "Tush Push" plays as well that went on throughout the season.
It takes a special talent, like Barkley, to reach the high numbers he did, but it also is a sign of a strong offensive line.
There's no line better than Philadelphia's and it starts with six-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson. The 35-year-old has spent his entire 12-year NFL career in Philadelphia and now has two Super Bowl rings to show for it. He has shown no signs of slowing down. He has been named an All-Pro in four straight years and a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons.
It's going to be hard to replace him one day, but luckily it sounds like that time isn't coming soon. He joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and said once again that he feels better at 35 years old than he did at 30 years old.
"Every year is different, but, I'm feeling good," Johnson said. "I made a statement, I'm feeling better now, kind of in my mid-30s than I did. When I was 30, I was going through an ankle issue so surgeries. It takes a little bit to bounce back from that."
It sounds like he's feeling good and could have another big year ahead.