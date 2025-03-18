Eagles Legend Has Brief Message After Lane Johnson Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles made a phenomenal move on Monday.
Philadelphia was active in free agency and signed former New York Giants 24-year-old Azeez Ojulari. That was a great move. Philadelphia signed him for just $4 million. It’s somewhat surprising the Eagles were able to get him for that price after logging six sacks last season in 11 games played. He dealt with injuries, but this is a guy who is young and has all of the upside in the world.
While this is the case, it arguably wasn’t the best move of the day for Philadelphia on Monday. The Eagles extended 6-time Pro Bowler Lane Johnson with a deal that will keep him with the franchise until 2027, as shared by the team on social media.
"Paving the Lane for another year," the team announced. "We’ve agreed to terms with Lane Johnson on a one-year contract extension through 2027."
Eagles legend LeSean McCoy discussed the extension afterward and clearly sounded happy about it.
"Yes sir he deserves every cent," McCoy said. "Lane Johnson love you bro."
Johnson and McCoy overlapped with the Eagles for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. McCoy was a Pro Bowler each season and had the best year of his career in 2013 when he had 1,607 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson has been a massive piece of the franchise for years and has been a part of both the organization's Super Bowl wins.
This was a phenomenal move to keep him around.
