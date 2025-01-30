Eagles Legend Has Passionate Message About Jalen Hurts
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best quarterbacks in football.
Jalen Hurts doesn't get the credit that he deserves for this, but it is a fact. Since taking over as the Eagles' full-time starter in 2021, Hurts has a 45-17 record. All he does is win. On top of this, he has 79 touchdown passes to 35 interceptions. Over that same stretch, Hurts also has logged 52 rushing touchdowns, 2,779 rushing yards, and 253 first downs by rushing.
Hurts can do a little bit of everything but still doesn't get the same level of praise as fellow quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, or Lamar Jackson. Hurts has great stats, takes care of the ball, and now is going to his second Super Bowl at just 26 years old.
The Eagles are lucky to have him and Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce weighed in on him on Thursday on 94WIP SportsRadio.
“I think Jalen never gets enough credit for a lot of things he does for this offense," Kelce said. "(Saquon Barkley) would not have the season he had without having Jalen Hurts as the QB and that's the reality of it and he never gets credit for it...The reality is his threat as a runner, his threat as an RPO person. All of that stuff opens a ton of things."
Hurts is a great quarterback and maybe a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs will change the narrative around him. Even dating back to college, all Hurts does is win. Hopefully, he has one more in him this season.
