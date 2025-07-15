Eagles Legend Hints Announcement After FOX Bombshell
One former Philadelphia Eagles star got caught up in the biggest update of the week in sports media.
It was shared on Monday that FOX Sports 1 is canceling three shows: “Speak," “Breakfast Ball,” and “The Facility." This update is important when it comes to Philadelphia as former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy was a host of "The Facility."
"Joy Taylor is out at Fox Sports as part of a series of moves that will also see the network’s cable arm, FS1, cancel 'Speak,' the show Taylor co-hosts, as well as its two morning programs, sources briefed on the decisions told The Athletic," The Athletic's Andrew Marchand said. "The three shows struggled to find a huge audience, prompting the cancellations, according to sources briefed on the decision...
"Taylor co-hosted 'Speak' with Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce. Taylor’s contract was up and not renewed by Fox Sports after she had been with the network for nearly a decade. FS1 is also ending the morning shows 'Breakfast Ball' and 'The Facility.' Fox Sports declined to comment."
McCoy took to social media after the news was shared and hinted at a new announcement on the way.
As of writing, it's unclear what McCoy's next announcement will be. but this is a pretty big shakeup in the sports media industry. FOX Sports 1's decision to cut ties with the three shows is an interesting turn, especially with the 2025 NFL season not too far away. What's next?
