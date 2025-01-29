Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Addresses Elephant In Room Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are under two weeks away from taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
It will be the second time in three years that this matchup has decided who will come away hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The two sides last faced off in the big game and the Chiefs came out on top.
The last time the Eagles faced the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, it was an interesting for many reason, but one component of the action that was fun was the fact that Philadelphia legend Jason Kelce was facing off against his brother Travis Kelce.
The Eagles unfortunately don't have Kelce any longer as he retired before the 2024 season kicked off. But, the Chiefs still have their Kelce. The two brothers host the podcast "New Heights" and the Eagles legend shared which of the two teams in the Super Bowl he will be rooting for.
"Obviously, you're my brother. I'm always going to root for my brother," Kelce said. "That's the reality of it. Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always going to root for Travis...I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and I am a part of all of these people who root and cheer on our team. I would be lying if I said I don't want the Eagles to win, but I also want Travis Kelce to win."
This is a perfectly fair answer. It sounds like he wants the Eagles to win but does want his brother to do well. That's perfectly fair. It certainly will be a tough night for him on Sunday, Feb. 9.