Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Already Turning Heads
Jason Kelce was a superstar for the Philadelphia Eagles on the field throughout 13-year career but announced his retirement after the 2023 National Football League season ended.
Many players go off into retirement and then aren’t heard from much again. That isn’t the case with Kelce. He’s a superstar on and off the field. He immediately went into a successful media career and hasn’t skipped a beat.
Throughout his career with the Eagles he racked up seven Pro Bowl nods and was named to the first-team All-Pro six times. Most importantly, he also won a Super Bowl as a member of the Eagles.
In just his first year away from the football field he could end up adding another trophy to the shelf. It was shared on Tuesday that he was nominated for a Sports Emmy in the Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent category along with Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nick Saban, Richard Sherman, and Jay Wright.
This guy really can’t miss. Kelce was a fan-favorite in Philadelphia but now he has given every other fanbase a good look at why that was case for 13 years. Now, every other fan out there doesn't have to root against him and the Eagles but just enjoy him for who he is.
It didn’t take Kelce long to thrive in his second big career move and it’s only the beginning. There will probably be plenty more hardware come his way whether or not he can win this award this year.