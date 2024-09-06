Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Exchanges Hilarious Jabs With Bill Belichick
Two former rivals no longer have to see each other on a football field.
Philadelphia Eagles legend and fan-favorite Jason Kelce decided to hang up his cleats after the 2023 National Football League season ended. Kelce spent his entire 13-year National Football League career with the Eagles, made seven Pro Bowls, and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018.
Philadelphia and New England have developed a rivalry over the years and that game certainly helped take it to another level.
Kelce isn't the only person who won't be on the sidelines of a National Football League clash in 2024. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick somehow is available after parting ways with New England after the 2023 season. He still wants to coach and likely will in 2025, but is spending the 2024 season in the media -- like Kelce.
The former rivals sat down together on "COACH with Bill Belichick" to discuss some of their matchups. There clearly is plenty of respect between the two future Hall of Famers and both quipped that they wish the other had retired much earlier.
"I wish you would've retired 5 years ago," Belichick said to Kelce.
The Eagles legend responded by saying: "Same to you, coach."
Philadelphia and New England had some great matchups with the two competitors on opposite sides. Luckily for the Eagles, they were on the winning side of the most recent Super Bowl clash.
