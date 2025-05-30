Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Has Plan For 2028 Olympics
One of the biggest stories of the last few weeks is the fact that it has been confirmed that National Football League players will be eligible to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics.
The owners recently had a unanimous 32-0 vote to allow players to try out to participate for the USA's flag football team for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
This is a topic that has led to plenty of chatter and speculation, of course. The United States has a national team already in flag football but now NFL players are eligible as well. So, should the already built national team have a shot at Olympic gold in 2028? Or the NFL guys?
It's a real question that has been talked about at length over the last few weeks and Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce weighed in on the topic on "New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce."
"I think a coach that is familiar with flag football should select an NFL-represented team," Kelce said. "That team should just play this flag football team that's been playing for a long time and feels like they are the best at it and don't need other guys. Then whoever wins (goes to the Olympics)."
There have been guys who have already weighed in on the Olympics across the league. There have been plenty of guys interested in a spot, and others who haven't been as interested, like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.