Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Made Big Announcement On Thursday
The Philadelphia Eagles lost one of the most beloved pieces of the organization this past offseason.
Former superstar center Jason Kelce spent his entire 13-year career as a member of the Eagles. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 National Football League Draft and certainly performed well above expectations.
Kelce finished his National Football League career after being named to seven Pro Bowl, earing six All-Pro nods, and most importantly helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.
He's a Philadelphia legend and now fans will have a chance to see even more of him. Since he retired, he has been all over the media. Now, he will be on television even more as he announced that he will host a late-night talk show on ESPN called “They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce."
"I loved late-night shows. I've always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends," Kelce said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". "We're going to have a bunch of guys up there: legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities."
To make matters even better, the show will be filmed in Philadelphia. It's been sad not having him on the field with the Eagles this season, but he hasn't been far away. Now, fans will be able to see Kelce even more as he embarks on this new professional journey.
