Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Weighs In On AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Drama
It has been a weird week for the Philadelphia Eagles but it does seem like everything is trending in the right direction.
Philadelphia won its ninth straight game last week as it took down the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles are 11-2 on the season and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Philadelphia looks like a team that realistically could compete for a Super Bowl title this year, but there has been a lot of negative chatter this week.
Eagles star receiver AJ Brown made comments about the passing offense right after the Eagles' win last week which led to a firestorm of a week. Things do seem to be getting better, though, and the Brown and Hurts addressed the drama.
There has been a lot of negative talk this week, but Eagles legend Jason Kelce also weighed in on the drama and fans should feel alright.
"I'm not as concerned about it, I actually think it can be a positive especially if it's channeled in the right direction," Kelce said on 94WIP SportsRadio. "I think these guys know they're really good."
If Kelce isn't concerned about all of the drama, fans shouldn't be either. The Eagles will return to the field on Sunday to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be a tough matchup and is a good test for the Eagles with the playoffs quickly approaching. Hopefully, the Eagles can bounce back after a tough week.