Eagles Legend Locks Up Next Opportunity
One former Philadelphia Eagles star has found his next big opportunity.
Former Eagles star receiver DeSean Jackson knows a thing or two about football, clearly. He was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 National Football League Draft and quickly became one of the most dangerous outside weapons in football.
He spent the first six seasons of his career as a member of the Eagles and racked up three Pro Bowl nods and was named an All-Pro. Jackson also became one of the league's best return specialists as well with Philadelphia.
Jackson also spent time with the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a second stint with Philadelphia, Los Angeles Rams, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens throughout his career.
Now, he's taking his talent and knowledge of the game elsewhere. Jackson is joining a list of fellow former NFL stars and heading back to college to coach. Jackson reportedly landed the Delaware State coaching job, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"Desean Jackson and Delaware State are finalizing an agreement for him to take the head coaching job there, per ESPN sources," Thamel said. "He did an on-campus interview in recent days and the sides are expected to come together in the near future."
Jackson isn't the only former NFL star going back to the college game. Fellow Eagles star Michael Vick recently landed the Norfolk State and former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick got the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill head coaching job.