Eagles Legend Makes Bold Statement About 2024 Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have been fantastic this season and now have won 10 straight games after taking down the Pittsburgh Steelers this past weekend.
Philadelphia currently is tied record-wise with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the top spot in the NFC. The Lions, Eagles, and Vikings all are 12-2 on the season so far with just three games to go. Detroit currently has the No. 1 seed, Philadelphia is at No. 2, and the Vikings are at No. 5 as they are behind the Lions in the NFC North due to tiebreakers.
The Eagles have a real shot at making a deep run this year and doing something special and Philadelphia legend LeSean McCoy certainly seems to think they have a shot.
McCoy not only said this Eagles squad is good, but he said this is the best Eagles team he's ever seen on Fox Sports 1's "The Facility."
"This is the best Eagles team I've ever seen," McCoy said. "Let's be honest here. The defense is phenomenal, you have an All-Pro almost MVP in the backfield. Saquon Barkley is doing his thing. This is the best offensive line I've ever seen. Ever seen in football. They pass-block great, they run-block great, everything. They have size, they have speed, they're athletic...I have never seen a better wide receiver tandem in Philadelphia."
If an Eagles legend of McCoy's caliber is willing to make a statement of this size, fans should be taking an even closer look at the team. There has been a lot of negative chatter this year, but this Eagles team is built to win now and maybe they will be able to add another trophy to the shelf this season.
