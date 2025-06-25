Eagles Legend Named 'Massive Steal' Of Millennium
The Philadelphia Eagles know a thing or two about finding superstars in the National Football League Draft.
Last year, the Eagles landed both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean who both look like they could be the team's next homegrown stars. Philadelphia struck gold in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with Jalen Carter who has a realistic shot at winning the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award over the next few years. If you look at the current roster, so much of the talent comes from the NFL Draft, including Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, and Landon Dickerson among others
On top of all of this, the Eagles also had the "massive steal" of the "millennium" for the offensive line. NFL.com's Eric Edholm ranked the top five steals of the millennium for the offensive line and had Eagles legend Jason Kelce at No. 1.
"The Eagles took a chance on the undersized Kelce late in the 2011 draft, the team’s eighth selection that year," Edholm said. "In fact, he was their third OL pick in 2011. First-rounder Danny Watkins was only in the league for a few seasons, with fifth-rounder Julian Vandervelde sticking around a little longer than Watkins did. But Kelce planted a flag in the middle of the Philly offensive line as a 16-game rookie starter and held that role for 13 years.
"One of the most decorated blockers of his generation, Kelce used his IQ, quickness and technique to earn seven Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro honors. He led the way to the Eagles’ first championship with the rousing victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. He would have been a candidate for this list as a second- or third-round pick, but achieving all of this as a late sixth-rounder puts him on a different tier."
Kelce spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Eagles. Philadelphia certainly hit a home run with his selection.