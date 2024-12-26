Eagles Legend Predicts Jalen Hurts' Status For Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles can win the NFC East with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Philadelphia is 12-3 on the season and still is in the driver's seat in the division despite a loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Eagles are in first place in the division and the Commanders are in second place at 10-5.
The Commanders can max out at 12 wins if they win their final two games of the season. The Eagles already are at 12 wins on the season and need just one more to surpass Washington's max total. If the Eagles can beat the Cowboys on Sunday or the New York Giants next week, they will win the division and guarantee themselves a home playoff game.
While this is the case, will star quarterback Jalen Hurts play against the Cowboys? He is dealing with a concussion and the team went out and signed quarterback Ian Book as a depth option on Thursday.
The team hasn't announced Hurts' status yet, but Eagles legend LeSean McCoy doesn't think he's going to play and said so on FOX Sports 1's "The Facility."
"Jalen ain’t playing, no," McCoy said. "Kenny Pickett’s playing.”
The team hasn't made an announcement like this at this time, but it wouldn't be the most surprising thing. It wouldn't hurt to give Hurts a little extra time to get right with the playoffs right around the corner.
