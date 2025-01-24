Eagles Legend Returning To Philly For NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game and a team legend will be in the house.
Philadelphia is set to face Washington at Lincoln Financial Field with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. The Eagles already have faced the Commanders twice this season but clearly neither of the other contests had as much riding on the line.
The winner of Sunday's tilt will move on to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills in the Super Bowl. it's going to be an exciting day in Philadelphia on Sunday and at least one team legend will be in attendance. Eagles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles revealed that he will be the team's NFC Championship Game honorary captain in a video.
"Hey Philadelphia, Nick Foles here," he said. "I'm excited to announce that I'm going to be this weekend's NFC Championship Game honorary captain for the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm excited to be back in the Linc and I'm excited to watch the Eagles play but most importantly, one of my favorite moments as an Eagles was in the NFC Championship Game and the energy the crowd brought. There was never anything like it. I never experienced anything like that in my life. It was amazing, so bring it this weekend. Bring the energy and be rowdy. Yell those Eagles chants and of course, fly Eagles fly."
Foles certainly is beloved in Philadelphia thanks to that Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. It already was going to be pretty nuts in town on Sunday and his presence only should help add to that.
