Eagles Legend Reveals A.J. Brown's Eye-Opening Take On Jalen Hurts-Led Offense
Kellen Moore got a lot of credit for the success of the Philadelphia Eagles offense last season. And his replacement, Kevin Patullo, surely will receive similar praise if Philly dominates opposing defenses next season.
But how do the players feel about the role of the offensive coordinator?
Eagles legend LeSean McCoy offered fascinating insight during a recent appearance on FS1's "The Facility" show.
"A.J. (Brown) told me -- well, players tell me -- the offense is really the offense," McCoy said. "They don't care who the coordinator is. You come over here and fit the Jalen Hurts offense."
While not a perfect comparison, you could draw a line from the Eagles offense to the legendary Tom Brady-led offenses from the New England Patriots' dynasty. At a certain point, the Patriots offense became all about Brady and how he wanted it to function, rather than a product of an offensive coordinator's vision and leadership.
Obviously, Hurts isn't Brady. However, he is the engine that drives the offense, and his physical, explosive play style gives the unit its identity. Patullo surely will add his own flavor, but he also might just pick up where Moore left off.
