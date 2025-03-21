Eagles Legend Reveals Moment That Changed His Career
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a pillar of the organization recently.
Brandon Graham announced his retirement after 15 years. He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams and is a team legend. It's sad the Eagles aren't going to have Graham on the field in 2025, While this is the case, he recently hinted that he wants to stick around in the organization in a different capacity. We'll see if that works out for the 2025 season, but at the very least he won't be on the field.
He recently joined "Good Morning Football" for a wide-ranging interview and one thing he talked about was how his strip-sack of Tom Brady in the Super Bowl changed his career.
"That's No. 1," Graham said. "That's the No. 1 play because that changed my career. That whole season I had 9.5 (sacks) in the regular season. I had two big ones with the main big one being Brady. I'm so thankful just for that moment because it really changed by career. I felt like I got better and better as the years went with that confidence."
That was one of the most memorable moments in recent memory. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl that year and it was a high-flying affair with both Brady and Nick Foles putting up insane numbers. Graham's strip-sack helped the Eagles get to the mountaintop.
He's now won two Super Bowls, but that moment will always be remembered in Eagles history.
