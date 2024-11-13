Eagles Legend Set To Return To Philly For First Time Since 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles have a massive matchup ahead of them on Thursday.
Philadelphia will take on the surprising Washington Commanders at home at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles enter the clash with a 7-2 record, while the Commanders aren't far behind at 7-3. This could be a big deciding factor in who ultimately wins the NFC East later on in the season.
It's going to be an interesting clash between two powerhouses. It also will allow an Eagles legend to return to Philadelphia. Former Eagles superstar Zach Ertz spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career in Philadelphia before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.
The 34-year-old earned three Pro Bowl nods as a member of the Eagles and was a key piece of the 2018 Super Bowl-winning squad over the New England Patriots.
Ertz opened up about his return to Philadelphia while speaking to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.
"Zach Ertz will return to the Linc Thursday night for the first time since being traded by the Eagles," Clark said. “'Just because I’m playing down here now, it doesn’t change how I feel about the city, the people, the fans there,' Ertz said. 'I don’t know what the reception is going to be. But it’s going to be a good day seeing so many familiar faces'
"Zach told me on my podcast he looked forward to coming back to Philly with the Commanders."
Hopefully, the fans give him the ovation that he deserves.
More NFL: Eagles Cut Ties With Pass-Catcher After Four-Year Stint In Philly