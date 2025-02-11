Eagles Legend Surprisingly Doesn't Close Door On 2025 Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have plenty of tough choices to make this offseason.
Philadelphia just took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and luckily can celebrate a little bit before it needs to take a look at the roster and possibly make changes. The Eagles have a handful of players heading to free agency including Milton Williams, Zack Baun, and Josh Sweat.
They aren't the only ones, though. Another player who is going to be a free agent is team legend Brandon Graham. While this is the case, Graham said before the 2024 season that he was planning on this season being his last. He also made it sound like the Super Bowl was going to be his final game.
Graham suffered a seemingly season-ending triceps injury but was able to make a triumphant return to the field for the Super Bowl to the surprise of many.
It seemed like the perfect ending to a career, but could he have another year in him? He didn't close the door and said he was going to speak to Howie Roseman as he attempts to figure out if he's going to play another year or retire while speaking on 94WIP SportsRadio on Tuesday.
"I’m gonna talk with (General Manager Howie Roseman) and the team, see what’s up because the goal was to win one,” Graham said. “I still feel like I got a lot in the tank, but, you know, I want to make sure I go about this the right way."
Graham had a great season in 2024 and certainly looked like he could still play. It would be great to have him back for another year if he wants to continue his career.
