Eagles Legend Throws Shade At Tom Brady After Super Bowl LIX Win
The Philadelphia Eagles did everything they needed to on Sunday night.
Philadelphia took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and came out on top, 40-22. The Eagles got revenge over Kansas City after losing in the Super Bowl in 2023. It was a near-perfect night for the Eagles and team legend Nick Foles took to social media afterward to celebrate the team and throw some shade at Tom Brady in the process.
"It's really cool that Tom Brady got to be there for the Eagles' two Super Bowl wins! He might be a good luck charm," Foles said. "Have a great night!"
The Eagles took on the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2018. Foles led the way for the Eagles in Super Bowl LII and finished the game with 373 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and one decisive receiving touchdown to take down Brady and the Patriots.
Brady obviously wasn't on the field on Sunday night, but he was in the booth broadcasting the game for FOX.
Philadelphia had a magical season and it ended in the best way possible. Everything went Philadelphia's way and it's even sweeter that the team's old rival was in the booth to announce the team's victory.
The Eagles certainly couldn't have asked for a better night. Philadelphia began the season with a 2-2 record through four games but completely turned things around. The Eagles now have cemented their placed in history.
More NFL: When Is Eagles Super Bowl Parade? Team Drops Late-Night Hint