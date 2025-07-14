Eagles Legend Weighs In On Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are fortunate to have head coach Nick Sirianni in town.
At this point last year, it wasn't clear if Sirianni would be with the franchise beyond the 2024 season. He earned his spot, though. Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX and he was rewarded with a long-term extension.
Sirianni has security now and Philadelphia is lucky to have him. The Eagles are going to try to repeat as Super Bowl champs this upcoming season and Sirianni has been clear with his message for the franchise, and has impressed Brandon Graham in the process. The legend talked Sirianni on "Gallen of Questions."
"We've got to address things that pop up in the season," Graham said. "That happened this year, and we addressed it, and we moved on. And we stayed focused on what the goal was, but you got to make sure they have the leaders in that room, which I know they do. Why it can't be them to do it again? That's how I feel...
"I already love how coach Sirianni is talking about perfume, where it smells great, but don't drink it, it's poison. And winning? We won the Super Bowl, it's great. But to think that you're going to do it again without working like you did, that's a poisonous mindset. I love where he went with it, and I think they'll do good with that message."
The Eagles are lucky to have Sirianni.