Eagles Legend Would've Returned Without Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a franchise icon on Tuesday.
Philadelphia legend Brandon Graham officially announced his retirement from the National Football League on Tuesday. He spent his entire 15-year NFL career with the Eagles and was a part of two Super Bowl wins among many other amazing moments.
He's going to be missed. He announced his retirement on Tuesday and spoke to the media about his decision. Before the 2024 campaign began, he made it sound like it was going to be his final year. He played in 11 games in the regular season before suffering a serious triceps injury. He somehow worked his way back and was able to return for the Super Bowl.
Afterward, he sounded up in the air about the 2025 season. Unfortunately, he won't be back. One interesting nugget from him on Tuesday, though, was that he said he would've tried to play another year if he didn't make it back for the Super Bowl.
"If I didn’t make it to the Super Bowl...I would be begging to come back right now," Graham said. Me being able to be a part of that, that was all I needed to know. My prayers were answered."
His return to the field was shocking and impressive. His triceps injury should've been season-ending, but he didn't everything possible to return and ended his career in a storybook type of way. The Eagles were fortunate to have him for all of these years but sadly won't have him in 2025 and beyond.
