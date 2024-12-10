Eagles Legends Weigh In On Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown Growing Issues
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 11-2 and yet there has been a lot of negative chatter swirling around the organization this week.
After the Eagles took down the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia star receiver A.J. Brown made comments that hinted at a frustration with the passing offense. Since then, things only have grown. All of the chatter about the team has been about issues rather than the fact that they are in first place in the NFC East with a chance to do something special this year.
Philadelphia fan-favorite Brandon Graham didn't help things when he hinted that there may be issues between Brown and Jalen Hurts. Graham's comments opened the floodgates to plenty of opinions and headlines about the topic.
Eagles legends Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens even weighed in on the possible issues.
"It's two grown men," McNabb said on 94WIP SportsRadio. "If you got an issue, you come to me. Let's not go through the media because now it blows up and now what you said is out there in front of everybody."
Owens took to social media and responded.
"Now this is interesting is coming from you," Owens said. "Not how I interpreted it but funny thing is, I agree with you on the idea of if you have issue with someone that you go to them and not the media but here’s the thing I ‘never’ had an issue with you but it’s known that you had an issue with me so maybe you should’ve taken your advice here. Oh yeah...And we might have won Super 39 but that’s another story for another day."
Owens and McNabb have had their own disagreements throughout the years and they both seem to have an interesting take on the drama.
