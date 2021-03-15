Eagles Likely Have to Wait for Free Agency's Second Wave

They will likely wait until a couple of weeks into free agency, but they did well in that area back in 2017, and here's a realistic list of some FA that may be available

Some high-end goodies began flying off shelves on Monday when the NFL’s free-agent market opened, even though purchases cannot be made official until the start of the NFL's league year on Wednesday.

For some reason, Eagles fans believed they had a chance to sign safety John Johnson, who left the Los Angeles Rams for the Cleveland Brown, signing a three-year worth $33.7 million, $24M of which is guaranteed.

Monday dawned that Johnson and quarterback Jacoby Brissett had drawn the Eagles’ interest.

Johnson is gone.

Don’t hold your breath for Brissett, either.

There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams with the resources on hand to pay someone like Brissett.

Yes, the Eagles need quarterbacks and safeties, especially now, after losing Jalen Mills and Rudy Ford within an hour or so of each other on Monday, and trading Carson Wentz, but how in the world could anyone actually believe the Eagles had a chance to sign the best available free-agent safety?

In case anyone missed it, the Eagles have no money.

Not yet anyway.

They are still working their way to the cap limit of $182.5 million and restructuring Brandon Graham’s contract on Monday will help them get there. Still, they have to shed another $15-$20M to become players in the marketplace.

Perhaps GM Howie Roseman pulls a rabbit out of his magic hat, something he’s been known to do, and maybe it could be a wide receiver since there are plenty of those available in what will likely be a soft market for them given the strength of the position in the upcoming draft.

Not a single WR was signed during Monday's early flurry, not Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Corey Davis, or Curtis Samuel. None.

The more prudent focus for the Eagles should be on the second wave of free agency.

Maybe by the time it crashes ashore after a couple of weeks, the Eagles will have squirreled away some money to become a participant, and there’s nothing wrong with that second wave.

Back in 2017, which was perhaps the most successful free agency period in team history, the Eagles surfed that wave to a Super Bowl title.

After bursting from the starting gate on March 9 that year by signing receivers Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery, then adding OL Stefen Wisniewski a day later and quarterback Nick Foles three days after that, the Eagles waited for the second wave to arrive.

When it did, they pounced, signing defensive end Chris Long and cornerback Patrick Robinson on March 28. On May 18, more than two months after the league year began, they signed LeGarrette Blount.

So, stay strong, Eagles fans, don’t let the big names going elsewhere get you down.

There will be players in the second wave that will plug some holes, and there are plenty of those that need filling.

The Eagles' priority in free agency should be quarterback and safety, in that order, then whatever the best deal they can make at a slew of other positions, including receiver, running back, and cornerback.

Here’s a few players that, realistically, could be in play for the Eagles:

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzmagic made $8M last year, but, hey, he’s 38 and willing to commit for another year of playing. Maybe the Eagles get him for one year at $4-5M.

Safety Malik Hooker. He’s had a hard time staying healthy since being drafted in the first round of 2017, but he is familiar with many on the Eagles new staff having spent time with them in Indianapolis and would likely accept a one year, prove-it deal. He turns 25 next month but is coming off a torn Achilles in Week 2 last year.

Receiver Tyrell Williams. He missed 2020 with a torn labrum. Another one who the Eagles might be able to get on a one-year prove-it deal.

Linebacker Anthony Walker. It feels like every year the Eagles sign a free agent at this position. Still just 25, he’s another one familiar with Nick Sirianni and company as a member of the Colts.

Running back Marlin Mack. OK, another Colt and you might be wondering why a 25-year-old with his talent is on the list. Well, he’s another one coming off injury, this one a torn Achilles in the season opener last year. So, maybe he takes a one-year prove-it deal then, at 26, hits free agency again.

Remember, these one-year prove-it deals not only benefit the player but also the Eagles, who figure to have much more money to spend in 2022.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s EagleMaven. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.