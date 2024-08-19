Eagles 'likely' To Pull Off Trade For Receiver Soon, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a great spot heading into the 2024 National Football League season but there still could be another addition or two on the way.
Much has been made about the Eagles' competition for the third receiver spot on the roster. camp, Parris Campbell, John Ross III, Johnny Wilson, and Britain Covey all have been players to watch but the Eagles' third receiver may not actually be on the roster right now.
There are just a few weeks to go until the 2024 season kicks off and soon enough teams are going to have to make some tough decisions and trim down rosters. This could lead to some trades. ESPN's Tim McManus reported that it "seems likely" that the Eagles pull off a trade for a receiver before Week 1.
"Signs are pointing to this being a group effort, with Wilson, Covey, and others on the depth chart getting snaps depending on a given matchup," McManus said. "The wild card is whether general manager Howie Roseman pulls off a trade to bolster the position. Given the expectations for this season and the lack of clear answers behind (A.J. Brown) and (DeVonta Smith), it seems likely the Eagles will look to add before Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil."
Philadelphia doesn't have much more time to get a deal done but at this point, it wouldn't be shocking. The Eagles are looking to rebound after a tough end to the 2023 season and adding another receiver wouldn't hurt.
