Eagles Have Had Plenty of Success Against Eli Manning, Monday's Likely Starter

PHILADELPHIA - It appears as if the Eagles might have to wait until the regular-season finale to get their first look at New York Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones has a moderate high ankle sprain and word out of North Jersey is that Eli Manning will start Monday night when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field. That would be just fine with the Eagles considering the success they’ve had against Manning in his long career.

Manning has a 10-22 career record against the Eagles, which includes a 0-2 record in the playoffs. His last win against them was three years ago, all the way back on Nov. 6, 2016 when he went 22-for-36 with 257 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Even in that win, though, Manning threw at least one interception. He has thrown an interception in six straight games and eight of his last nine starts against them.

“I think him and Daniel Jones are obviously very different players,” said linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, “but Eli is Eli so you have to prepare. We’ve played (against) Eli for a while now, but at the same time he’s still a vet, still a two-time Super Bowl MVP so it’s like, he’s still a great quarterback.”

Manning certainly hasn’t looked like a great quarterback the past few years. It is why he found himself benched after the second week of the season, following a 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in a game where Manning threw two interceptions.

Jones, though, hasn’t looked much better since taking over.

He has had his share of struggles, especially with fumbles. Jones has been at the helm for the current eight-game losing streak the Giants are riding.

“They’re different,” said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz when asked on Wednesday to compare Manning and Jones. “Jones had been running some zone read and had made some scramble plays. He had been their second leading rusher and averaging six yards a carry. So scramble was a part of it and zone read was a part of it and that kind of stuff.

“Eli, that's not a huge part of his game. Jones had been holding the ball a little bit in the pocket. We know Eli is not going to hold it. The ball is going to come out pretty quick.”

When Manning is unable to unload quickly he can usually be found in the pocket, and he doesn’t usually wait until he gets hit before going to the ground. When he sees pressure he has a tendency to just fall down all by himself.

“Their playmakers stay the same,” said Schwartz. “They have good playmakers and a good running back (in Saquon Barkley). It changes just a little bit of the game, just the dynamic of a quarterback. We faced both of those over the last - well, over the whole season we've faced those kinds of guys.

“It's going to be important to cover quick and get to the quarterback quick and knock their timing off of their passing game when Eli is back there, because he's such a timing quarterback.”