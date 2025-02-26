Eagles Linked To 25-Year-Old As 'Perfect Free-Agent Signing'
The talk of the National Football League world for the next few weeks surely will be free agency and the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Free agency will begin around mid-March and then the NFL Draft will be here in April. There already has been a lot of chatter about what the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will do. The Eagles have a handful of their own players heading to free agency.
The Eagles surely will try to bring at least some player of their pending free agents back, but external candidates likely also will be considered. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a list of a "perfect free-agent signing" for each team and mentioned 25-year-old Ernest Jones IV for Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia Eagles: LB Ernest Jones IV," Davenport said. "Zack Baun was a revelation for the Eagles in 2024, including a pivotal interception in Super Bowl LIX. But his career year could lead to a big contract, and the team has a number of important decisions to make on in-house free agents.
"Jones, 25, was quite the wanderer last year, being traded from Los Angeles to Tennessee and then to Seattle. But the fifth-year pro is a capable linebacker with over 135 tackles each of the last two years and could be available for a reasonable annual salary."
Jones is a four-year NFL veteran who has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Tennesee Titans, and the Seattle Seahawks. He hasn't had less than 114 tackles in a season since he was a rookie in 2021. This is a solid idea if the Eagles need to add a linebacker this offseason.
More NFL: Eagles $10 Million Star Named Fit For Surprising NFC Team