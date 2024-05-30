Eagles Linked To Broncos Star In Possible Blockbuster Trade This Summer
The Philadelphia Eagles already have had a great offseason but more moves could be coming this summer.
Philadelphia already is in a great spot on paper but more work could be done. The Eagles have a real chance to compete for a Super Bow title in 2024 but it wouldn't hurt to add another dynamic playmaker.
The Eagles already have a great offense on paper but could bolster it even further. Bleacher Report's Matt Holder compiled a list of possible summer blockbuster trades after June 1st and linked Philadelphia to Denver Broncos star receiver Courtland Sutton.
"Financially, it would make sense for the Broncos to trade Sutton after June 1," Holder said. "They'd be left with only a $3.8 million dead cap hit in both 2024 and 2025, but they'd get about $13.6 million in cap relief this season and $14 million next year. With only $8.7 million available, that would be a meaningful difference...
"Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have the fifth-most cap space available in the NFL right now at roughly $26.8 million. Also, free-agent signee DeVante Parker surprisingly retired in mid-May, and Parker was likely going to be the Eagles' jump-ball specialist this season. Sutton could fill that role and create a dangerous trio of wideouts with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as Philadelphia attempts to make another Super Bowl run."
This isn't the first time Sutton has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles and a move could make sense. Philadelphia has two great receivers already but has struggled with its third receiver spot. Maybe Sutton could be the solution.
