Eagles Linked To Ex-Bills, Jaguars 'Big-Play' WR
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with weapons on offense and don't particularly need to add more, but it never hurts to add extra weapons.
Last year, the conversation of the summer was about the No. 3 receiver position. The Eagles went out and acquired Jahan Dotson in August right before the season. Philadelphia didn't necessarily need to add another receiver. There were some depth options on the roster already, plus tight end Dallas Goedert is the No. 3 pass-catcher on the roster anyways. The conversation was blown out of proportion, but Dotson did help in a limited role.
The topic has popped up again a little bit this offseason, but not as much. There are still players out there who could add more riches to Philadelphia's offense, including Gabe Davis, as suggested by Heavy.com's Beth Mishler-Elmore.
"Gabe Davis is another intriguing free agent target for Philly," Mishler-Elmore said. "Best known for his explosive playoff performances with the Buffalo Bills, including an 84-yard postseason touchdown, Davis had a frustrating 2024 season in Jacksonville due to a torn meniscus that limited him to just 10 games and 20 catches for 239 yards...
"Still only 26, Davis offers the kind of big-play potential and vertical threat that could stretch defenses and complement the Eagles’ existing weapons. He could immediately slide into the WR3 role and give QB Jalen Hurts another reliable deep-ball target."
Adding a guy like Davis would be fun and he is young, but he may not fit in Philadelphia's offense. With AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith both vertical threats themselves, it may not fit to add Davis. But, again, it's always better to have more weapons than less.
