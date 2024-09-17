Eagles Linked To Former Vikings Playmaker To Fix 'Biggest Weakness'
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't in the exact spot they hoped to be two weeks into the 2024 National Football League regular season.
Philadelphia started the season off on a high note against the Green Bay Packers but suffered its first loss of the season on Monday night against the new-look Atlanta Falcons. The game looked all but won by the Eagles but they struggled toward the end of the contest and gave it away.
The Eagles are 1-1 on the season and could use a boost offensively. Especially with star receiver A.J. Brown out, Philadelphia could use another playmaker to add more depth. Because of this, Bleacher Report's scouting department mentioned Irv Smith as a fit.
"Add Now: TE Irv Smith," Bleacher Report said. "With Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve to begin the year, the Eagles are thin at tight end. Smith has had an underwhelming career, but he could at least add some talent to the back end of the position group and could be a good option to turn to in case of an emergency."
Smith currently is available and could be a solid pickup. He is just 26 years old and is entering his fifth National Football League season. Smith spent the first three seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings and the 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The young playmaker had over 30 receptions in each of his first two seasons and took a step backward over the last two seasons. He only appeared in eight games in 2022 and was on pace to eclipse his career-highs. Smith didn't have as big of an opportunity with the Bengals last season and now is looking for a new one.
Philadelphia could use another pass-catcher and should consider bringing him in.
