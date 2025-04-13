Eagles Linked To 'Perfect Replacement' For Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles obviously are going to be looking different in 2025.
Philadelphia already has lost a lot of pieces but there could be more on the way. Recently, Dallas Goedert has been the subject of trade rumors and speculation with the National Football League Draft under two weeks away now.
Goedert has done everything the team could've asked out of him over the last seven years. He was given the difficult task of replacing Zach Ertz and he has done so in a near-perfect way. Injuries have popped up over the years, but he gave the team a consistent pass-catcher it needed when it moved on from Ertz.
He's been everything for the team and that was shown through the team's dominant postseason run. Goedert has been great, but he's expensive and only has one more year left on his deal.
Philly Sports Network's Mike Greger made a list of five potential trade targets for the Eagles and floated Michigan's Colston Loveland as a "perfect replacement" for Goedert if Philadelphia were to trade up.
"No. 4. TE Colston Loveland: Sticking to a trade-up scenario, Loveland would be the perfect replacement for Dallas Goedert, or a complement to him for a one-year internship," Greger said. "The Michigan product is the second-best tight end in this year’s draft class (behind Tyler Warren), and he’s predicted to go in the Top-25. The Eagles own the No. 32 pick. He could be worth moving up for just for his catch radius and size. Loveland plays even bigger than his 6-foot-5, 237 pounds — although he’ll need Goedert to beef up his blocking."
Loveland racked up 56 catches for 582 yards in 2024 with Michigan to go along with five touchdowns.