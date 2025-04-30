Eagles Linked To Polarizing 8-Time Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles have been active so far this offseason but it's not even close to being over.
We've passed some major milestones in the offseason already but there's still months to go before any real action. The new NFL league year began in March to go along with free agency. A flurry of moves immediately followed, including the Eagles making a handful of moves. Now, the NFL Draft is behind us as well.
May is just about here and we're going to see rookie minicamps begin across the league. After that, there will be some quiet moments across the league. While this is the case, there are a lot of talented players looking for new homes. One guy who is still on the open market and was linked to the Eagles is eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"Von Miller to the Eagles," Benjamin said. "Still unsigned despite ranking in the top 20 among the NFL's all-time sack leaders, Miller would be a short-term rental at 36. And the reigning champions added pass rushing juice with Jihaad Campbell. Still, Miller thrived while working under Vic Fangio years ago. And you can never have too many quarterback chasers."
Miller had six sacks last year in 13 games, but also was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. He's a talented player who could help the pass rush, but it doesn't seem too likely that the Eagles would give him a shot after the suspension.