Eagles Linked To Standout Cowboy As Player To 'Add Now' Ahead Of Season
Will the Philadelphia Eagles make another signing before the 2024 National Football League season kicks off?
The Eagles don't have much time left to do so.
Philadelphia certainly is turning its focus to Week 1 action as it is just four days away from taking on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil to kick off the new season on Friday, September 6th.
Although the new season almost is here, the Eagles still have some room for growth. Philadelphia is in a good spot heading into the new season but it is thin at safety with veteran James Bradberry set to miss roughly two months.
There still are some options out there and former Dallas Cowboys starting safety Jayron Kearse was called a player to "add now" by Bleacher Report.
Add Now: (Safety) Jayron Kearse," Bleacher Report said. "James Bradberry suffered an injury last week and will be out for six to eight weeks. That hurts Phildelphia's safety depth as he was expected to be the defense's backup strong safety. Adding Kearse would help solve that problem and give the club someone who can cover tight ends. Plus, he should know the division well after spending the last three years with the Cowboys."
Kearse likely is the top safety still available on the open market and could help improve the Eagles' secondary. It would be surprising if they made another addition ahead of Week 1 action in Brazil, but keep an eye on Kearse for after that.
