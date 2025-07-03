Eagles, Lions Named In TJ Watt-Steelers Sweepstakes
Could the Philadelphia Eagles bring one of the best defensive players in football to town?
Technically, yes. But, most likely, no. There has been a lot of speculation about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ TJ Watt recently, but financially, he’s likely too expensive for Philadelphia. That didn’t stop USA Today's Jacob Camenker from mentioning Philadelphia as a potential landing spot for him, along with the Detroit Lions, among others.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Camenker said. "Could Watt stay in Pennsylvania even if he and the Steelers can't reach an agreement? Howie Roseman has never been afraid to make aggressive trades, has $30.8 million in cap space available and could use another playmaker on the edge.
"The Eagles lost several edge rushers during the offseason, as Josh Sweat signed with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, Bryce Huff was traded to the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Graham retired. Philadelphia still has some young talent at the position in Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt, but adding a proven veteran like Watt would help keep its Super Bowl window open."
Along with Philadelphia and Detroit, Camenker also mentioned the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Los Angeles Rams. It's a fun idea, but Watt likely is too expensive unless Philadelphia makes some sort of big shakeup on the roster.
He's a guy you'd want on your team. Watt racked up 30 1/2 sacks over the last two years across 34 games played, but don't get your hopes up.
More NFL: Former Eagles Star Reacts To Viral TJ Watt-Steelers Proposal