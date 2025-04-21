Eagles Locking Up Breakout Star On $68 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office clearly knows what they are doing.
Philadelphia was fortunate to have future Hall of Famer Jason Kelce for 13 years. He was taken in the sixth round of the 2011 National Football League Draft and picked up seven Pro Bowl nods and six first-team All-Pro nods. He retired after the 2023 season but before he did, the Eagles selected Cam Jurgens in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as Kelce's heir apparent.
They overlapped for two seasons and he took over the center role fully in 2024. Jurgens was a star in 2024 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod. That's not all he earned. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Jurgens and Philadelphia have agreed to a four-year, $68 million contract extension that will keep him in town through the 2029 season.
"Pro-Bowl center Cam Jurgens and the Eagles reached agreement today on a four-year, $68 million extension that includes $39.4 million guaranteed that contractually ties him to Philadelphia through the 2029 season, per the team and his agent Ryan Tollner at Excel Football," Schefter said. "Consistency at center: The Eagles went from 13 years of Jason Kelce straight to Cam Jurgens — who signed a 4-year, $68M extension today."
Jurgens is just 25 years old and was the starting center on the top offensive line in football last year. Saquon Barkley obviously got most of the buzz after racking up over 2,000 rushing yards in 2024. It takes a superstar to get that type of production, but also a dominant offensive line and it starts with Jurgens.