Eagles Looking Pretty as Haason Reddick Saga Gets Uglier
The Haason Reddick saga just keeps get uglier. Not for the Eagles, though.
The trade they engineered with the New York Jets during the offseason came with some conditions. One of those was that if the pass rushing specialist were to be traded within the NFC, they would receive a second-round pick, per senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson.
That could very well happen, because, well, it’s ugly.
To recap:
-The Jets underestimated Reddick’s desire for a contract extension, and he decided to hold out. He is still doing that and has missed six games already.
-Reddick reportedly recently turned down a reworked one-year deal that would have given him a chance to make back the millions in fines he has accrued and much more. He turned it down.
-His agents recently fired Reddick, though he has since rebounded by hiring Drew Rosenhaus.
-Rosenhaus and the Jets were scheduled to meet on Monday. Things predictably did not go well, because, on Tuesday, New York gave Reddick permission to seek a trade.
The Eagles can only hope that the Lions are involved in trade talks and a deal happens with them. Detroit could certainly use someone to replace its star pass rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, who was lost for the season with a broken tibula and fibula. The injury was gruesome and it might be too early to tell if he will make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.
So, maybe Redddick gets the Lions through this period.
Perhaps the Cowboys get in on the deal and partner Reddick with Micah Parsons when Parsons is ready to return from a high ankle sprain. Owner Jerry Jones would have to spend to get him.
It’s unclear what the Eagles would get if an AFC team acquired Reddick, but probably one of the conditions would be at least a third-round pick.
The Raiders are certainly in play, though at 2-4, their playoff hopes are flickering. Pairing him opposite Maxx Crosby would make that rush elite, provided that Reddick, now 30, comes to whichever team potentially lands him in shape and ready to contribute immediately.
However, and whenever the situation is resolved one thing is certain – Reddick’s steak of four straight years with at least double-digit sacks will end.
