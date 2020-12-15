Eagles Lose Jack Driscoll for Season

Another week, another offensive line injury for the Eagles. This time it's rookie Jack Driscoll.

PHILADELPHIA - Another week, another offensive line injury for the Eagles.

This time it's rookie right tackle Jack Driscoll, who will miss the rest of the season with a significant MCL injury, according to NFL Media.

In many ways, right tackle has been like Spinal Tap drummers for the 2020 Eagles with Doug Pederson and Jeff Stoutland using five to date, starting with Driscoll himself back in Week 1 at Washington when Lane Johnson was unable to answer the bell due to August tightrope ankle surgery.

The Eagles have already started four different players at RT -- Driscoll, Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Matt Pryor -- and played a fifth in Brett Toth.

Driscoll, a fourth-round pick out of Auburn, is the sixth different Philadelphia O-Linemen lost for the season dating back to Brandon Brooks' June Achilles' injury.

From there the attrition has claimed Andre Dillard (biceps), Johnson (ankle), Sua Opeta (back), Jason Peters (toe), and now Driscoll, who finished his rookie campaign playing in 11 games and starting four, all at RT.

He suffered the injury in-game against the New Orleans Saints during the Eagles' 24-21 win and toughed it out to play all 69 offensive snaps, bringing his season total to 300, a nice foundation as Driscoll moves forward to 2021.

Under tough circumstances, including three games missed due to an ankle injury, Driscoll was graded by ProFootballFocus.com as No. 75 of 83 OTs who've played enough to be ranked.

Pryor, who settled in as the swing tackle in recent weeks, will presumably move back into the starting lineup at RT moving forward. He's started seven games this season with one at RT and six at RG.

Other options include Toth and practice-squad player Prince Tega Wanogho, a teammate of Driscoll's at Auburn who was a sixth-round pick this season.

The Eagles also signed offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, a fifth-round pick in 2019, off Washington’s practice squad Monday but he's regarded as more of an interior player and still has to pass through the league's strict COVID-19 protocols before he's able to practice and play.

Whatever route the Eagles choose they will be starting their 13th different OL combination in 14 games at Arizona this weekend.

