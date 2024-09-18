Eagles Lose Key Player To Rival Ahead Of Week 3
One of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest rivals is taking a chance on a veteran linebacker.
Philadelphia waived 2021 seventh-round draft pick Patrick Johnson ahead of the team's Monday night showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't remain available for long and was claimed by the New York Giants on Wednesday, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
"The Giants added a player who used to be with a division rival on Tuesday," Alper said. "The team announced that they have claimed linebacker Patrick Johnson off of waivers. Johnson was dropped by the Eagles ahead of their Monday night loss to the Falcons. Johnson was a seventh-round pick in 2021 and appeared in 49 regular season games with the Eagles.
"Most of his playing time came on special teams, and he compiled 35 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances. Johnson also played in five playoff games. The Giants also confirmed the signing of kicker Greg Joseph and Graham Gano’s move to injured reserve. They didn’t need to make another roster move because they placed Gunner Olszewski on injured reserve over the weekend."
Philadelphia selected Johnson in the seventh round of the 2021 National Football League Draft, and he has been a key piece for the team ever since. He appeared in 17 games as a rookie in 2021, 16 games in 2022, and 15 games in 2023. Johnson played in the Eagles' season-opener but now will find a new opportunity with the Giants.
