Eagles Losing Super Bowl Champion To Jaguars
The Philadelphia Eagles have experienced plenty of turnover already this offseason and lost another depth piece on Wednesday.
Former Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson reportedly is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Jaguars are signing former Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson to a one-year deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus," Schefter said.
Johnson spent the last two seasons as a member of the Eagles. The 27-year-old was fully in a backup role in 2023. He appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles, but didn't make a start. In 2024, he appeared in all 17 regular season games as well but made six starts for Philadelphia. Johnson may not be with the Eagles in 2025, but he was a member of one of the best Eagles seasons in team history and was a part of the best offensive line in football.
In 2023, he played just 35 offensive snaps, but that number exponentially increased in 2024 as he played 481 offensive snaps.
He began his National Football League career as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers but was waived and landed with Cincinnati. He spent three seasons with the Bengals before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2022 campaign.
Now, he will join the Jaguars for at least the 2025 campaign. He may not be a big-name player, but that's more depth the Eagles have lost.
