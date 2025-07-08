Eagles Loss Caused One Of NFL's Best Moves
The Philadelphia Eagles have lost some pieces this offseason, for sure.
Despite the fact that the majority of the offense remained in Philadelphia, the defense specifically took a hit. The pass rush is going to look different in 2025 and arguably the biggest reason why is the loss of Josh Sweat.
He signed a four-year, $76.4 million deal to go and try to help fix the Arizona Cardinals' pass rush. Arizona had a clear need and Sweat was an obvious fit. So much so, that Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox gave the move an "A" when discussing the best moves of the offseason.
"Contract Terms: Four Years, $76.4 Million," Knox said. "Pass-rusher Josh Sweat was the top-ranked player on Bleacher Report's 2025 free agent big board for a couple of reasons. He plays a premium position and had a very impactful year for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. The 28-year-old tallied eight regular-season sacks and another 2.5 postseason sacks during Philly's run to a Super Bowl victory. He parlayed that campaign into a four-year, $76.4 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency...
"This signing looks even better for the Cardinals when viewed alongside the rest of the offseason. General manager Monti Ossenfort clearly prioritized the defense, using six of seven draft selections on that side of the ball. Alongside Sweat, first-round pick Walter Nolen and third-rounder Jordan Burch should help bolster Arizona's defensive front significantly. Second-round cornerback Will Johnson should help solidify things on the back end. Will Gannon replicate the defensive success he previously had with Philadelphia? That remains to be seen, but the Cardinals' offseason strategy was sound, and Sweat is a terrific player coming in at a sensible price point. Grade: A."
Sweat will be missed in Philadelphia, but will always be remembered for his performance in Super Bowl LIX.
