Eagles Madden Rating Revealed: Did They Get It Right?
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champion but they likely didn't land the rating they likely expected in Madden NFL 26's beta rankings.
The official game won't release until August 14th, but right now, fans have the opportunity to get an early look at the beta version of the game.
Ratings have popped up on social media -- although the Madden 26 beta version's website explicitly mentioned that nothing is final until the game drops.
"We can’t wait to tell you more about upcoming features & details in Madden NFL 26 via our Gridiron Notes, so stay tuned! We want to remind you that playbooks, ratings, and players in the closed beta are not final, and will be updated before the World Wide Launch of Madden NFL 26."
While this is the case, the rating floating around social media is pretty surprising.
There's no world in which eight teams are ahead of the Eagles right now. The Kansas City Chiefs have a real argument, but just lost against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The Baltimore Ravens should be really good as well in 2025 along with the Detroit Lions. There's no way the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, or Cleveland Browns should be ahead of the Eagles. But, that's just one person's opinion.
Again, this is information from social media potentially from the beta version of a game. It doesn't have any real impact, but it is at least surprising to see.