Eagles 'Make All The Sense' For Available Star
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to be linked to one of the top available free agents until the day he either signs with Philadelphia or puts his name on the dotted line elsewhere.
Philadelphia traded away one star safety and another said he wanted to come to town. Justin Simmons is a four-time All-Pro and has been one of the best safeties in the game over the last nine years. He's somehow still available despite saying all the way back before the National Football League Draft that he would be interested in reuniting with Vic Fangio with the Eagles.
Any list of potential landing spots for Simmons surely will include the Eagles. That was the case on Monday as CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin shared a list of five potential landing spots for him.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Benjamin said." This is the fit that makes all the sense in the world, hence Simmons publicly and repeatedly identifying the Eagles as a preferred destination. Philly could use proven insurance at safety after dealing ball hawk C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, and Simmons played some of his finest football under Vic Fangio, who led the Eagles' defense to a dominant Super Bowl title in 2024. It's difficult to imagine a more ideal short-term marriage."
Simmons makes almost too much sense for Philadelphia. The surely could use him after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson away. At the very least, hopefully Simmons signs somewhere soon so the speculation can end.
