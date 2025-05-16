Eagles Make Another Move Involving 2025 NFL Draft Pick
The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly haven't gotten to take any sort of break since the 2024 National Football League season came to an end.
Philadelphia took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. That led to plenty of celebration afterward. Then, the Eagles had to start to take a look at the roster as the new league year began in March and free agency kicked off. There's been plenty of additions and subtractions and then the National Football League Draft got here at the end of April. Rookie minicamp shortly followed after and the Eagles have been working hard to sign their draft picks.
They announced another move on Thursday by signing fourth-round pick defensive tackle Ty Robinson, as shared by the team.
"The Eagles took another step towards wrapping up the rookie contracts for the 2025 Draft Class on Thursday when they signed fourth-round pick, defensive tackle Ty Robinson," the team announced. "He was the first of eight picks for the Eagles on the third and final day of the draft. Robinson (6-5, 288 pounds) played 60 games for the Cornhuskers, tallying 134 tackles and 12 sacks in five seasons after redshirting in 2019. He tied the school record for most games played.
"The Gilbert, Arizona, native earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 after picking up 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Robinson was named the 2024 Guy Chamberlin Award winner, which is given to a Nebraska senior player who has shown by his play and contributions to the team that he has the qualities and dedication of legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer Guy Chamberlin."