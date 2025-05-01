Eagles Make Decision On CJ Gardner-Johnson Trade Piece
The Philadelphia Eagles made a somewhat surprising trade this offseason shortly after the NFL league year kicked off.
Philadelphia traded safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a package that brought offensive lineman Kenyon Green to town. At the time of the trade, Mekhi Becton was still available in free agency and there was some chatter about a reunion. But, Becton ended up signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. Green seemingly will help to replace him.
Green was taken in the first round of the 2022 National Football League Draft with the No. 15 overall pick. He's just 24 years old and the Eagles had May 1st to make a decision whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Eagles opted against picking up the option.
"The Eagles are declining Green's option, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on May 1," as shared by NFL.com. "The Texans, who took Green in the 2022 draft, traded the offensive lineman to Philadelphia on March 11."
Green is young and has plenty of potential but hasn't been able to live up to the hype yet in his young career. He missed the entire 2023 season and played just 12 games in 2024. While this is the case, a similar thing could've been said about Becton before he joined the Eagles last offseason. If there is a team that can get him back on track, it would be the Eagles.