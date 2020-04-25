EagleMaven
Eagles Make Flurry of Draft Picks After Trades

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman was all over the draft board on Saturday, with various trades that saw him move down to pick up a few extra picks.

When the dust settled, the Eagles general manager ended up with a flurry of three selections within 15 spots of each other.

With those picks, he addressed three different positions: linebacker, receiver, and offensive line.

Here is more on those three selections:

Pick 196

SHAUN BRADLEY

Position: Inside linebacker

School: Temple

Size: 6-1, 235

Notable test results: At Combine, ran a 4.51 with 32.5-inch vertical jump and 14 bench press reps.

Stats: Appeared in 50 games for Temple, totaling 256 tackles with 22 tackles for loss, eight PBUs, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

Pick 200

QUEZ WATKINS

Position: Wide receiver

School: Southern Mississippi State

Size: 6-0, 185

Notable test results: At Combine, ran a 4.35 with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 125-inch broad jump

Stats: Last year, despite missing two games for an undisclosed reason, he still led Golden Eagles in yards with 1,024 yards and had five touchdowns on 55 catches (18.6 yards per catch).

In 2018, Watkins started all 13 games and led team in catches with 72 for 889 yards (12.3 per) and nine touchdowns.

Pick 210

PRINCE TEGA WANOGHO

Position: Offensive tackle

School: Auburn

Size: 6-5, 308

Notable test results: He did not test at the Combine

Stats: Here is a link to a story I wrote on Tega Wanogho from the Scouting Combine:

https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/from-nigeria-to-the-nfl-this-prince-is-ready

This is a developmental project, but who has plenty of upside and wants to be good.

This is Lance Zierlein’s overview:

“A late-comer to the sport, Wanogho gained over 50 pounds and has gone through a crash course in football experience since stepping onto campus as a raw athlete with just a year of high school experience. His shorter arms will be an issue against long-limbed defenders, but instinctive, quick hands and an ability to swat and re-establish as a hand fighter should help counter that concern.

“The footwork and body control are just OK, but he's loose-hipped and tremendously athletic with rare recovery ability when beaten. He may never be a plus run blocker, but he should keep improving with additional work and experience. Wanogho's NFL play may be inconsistent, but his talent and ability to keep rushers off his quarterback is what matters most, and it should make him a long-time starter with development. Very late-comer to the sport, but possesses excellent athletic ability and improving skill-set to handle NFL pass protection on the left side. His issues are more technical and experience-based than physical.”

