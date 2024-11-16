Eagles Make History In Win Over Commanders, Per Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly are a force to be reckoned with.
Philadelphia has a well-built roster that doesn't have a massive hole in it. Even contenders typically have a large hole on the roster here or there, but the Eagles really don't. Philadelphia is talented on both sides of the ball and everything seems to be working out in its favor right now.
The Eagles faced off against one of their biggest rivals on Thursday night as they faced the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia was able to come out on top in convincing fashion, 26-18. The Eagles now have won six straight games and are in first place in the NFC East.
Philadelphia also made a bit of team history on Thursday night as the franchise started 8-2 or better for the third straight year. This is the first time this has been done in team history, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Eagles now lead the NFC East by 1.5 games over Washington and have started 8-2 or better in three straight seasons for the first time in franchise history," Schefter said.
This is a good sign for Philadelphia. The Eagles have built a sustainable winner and should be considered among the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. The Eagles haven't gotten the love they deserve so far this season, but there is a chance that they could be hoisting the Super Bowl trophy by the time the season comes to an end.
