Eagles Make It Official, Announce New Hires

Ed Kracz

At last, the Eagles have announced the changes to their coaching staff that began leaking out prior to the Super Bowl, and maybe the big news to come out of the expected hires was that Jeff Stoutland will no longer be the run game coordinator though he will remain in his role as offensive line coach.

Matt Burke will now be the run game coordinator and will also be the team’s defensive line coach. Last year, Burke was the defensive special assistant. Moving to the offensive side of the ball is a first for Burke, whose entire coaching career has been spent on defense.

T.J. Paganetti will remain as the assistant running backs coach but will have the added duty now of being Burke’s assistant run game coordinator.

The hiring of Taylor as the pass game coordinator is a change in philosophy for the Eagles, since they will not have an offensive coordinator. It makes sense really considering that head coach Doug Pederson calls the plays himself, so there really isn’t need for the traditional OC who typically calls plays.

Here are the other changes to the Eagles’ staff:

Rich Scangarello - Senior Offensive Assistant

Matt Burke - Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach

Marquand Manuel - Defensive Backs Coach

Aaron Moorehead - Wide Receivers Coach

Andrew Breiner - Pass Game Analyst

Dino Vasso - Assistant Coordinator/Defense

Scangarello, Moorehead, Breiner, and Manuel are from outside the organization, and should bring some fresh ideas to both the offense and defense.

Scangarello will work in the newly formed post of senior offensive assistant. He coached 17 years at the college level and six in the NFL. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for the Broncos in 2019 after two years as the quarterbacks coach with the 49ers under Kyle Shanahan. Scangarello was also with Shanahan in Atlanta in 2015 when Scangarello was an offensive quality control coach and Shanahan the offensive coordinator.

Breiner will also work in a newly formed position, as the pass game analyst. He played receiver at Lock Haven University from 2002-05, went 12-10 in two years as the head coach at Fordham from 2016-17. Most recently, he was the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Mississippi State.

Moorhead spent the last two seasons as the receivers coach at Vanderbilt University and prior to that he held the same position at Texas A&M. He played receiver at the University of Illinois and five years with the Indianapolis Colts, catching 31 passes for 330 yards and was a member of Indy’s Super Bowl XLI team in 2006.

Manuel is a former defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-18.

In 2017, Manuel’s Falcons defense finished in the top 10 in yards per game (318.4, 9th), rushing yards per game (104.1, 9th), red zone defense (45.8 percent, 5th) and points per game (19.7, 8th). Prior to being named defensive coordinator, Manuel worked for the Falcons as a secondary coach/senior defensive assistant from 2015-16.

Manuel began his NFL coaching career in 2012 as a defensive assistant/special teams assistant for the Seattle Seahawks. Before getting into coaching, Manuel played eight years in the NFL as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. A sixth-round draft choice of the Bengals in 2002, Manuel finished his NFL career with 332 tackles, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and 36 tackles on special teams.

