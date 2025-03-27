Eagles Making Surprising Change After 28 Seasons
The Philadelphia Eagles have had an interesting offseason so far.
Philadelphia’s roster has taken a hit in free agency with guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Darius Slay leaving among others. The Eagles have made some great moves in response, like adding AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari.
It’s an offseason of change and it sounds like that’s carrying over beyond the field. CBS News Philadelphia’s Tom Ignudo reported on Wednesday that the Eagles will be cutting ties with the team’s pep band after 28 seasons with the franchise.
"The Eagles Pep Band, which has been with the team for 28 seasons, is being 'let go,' a member of the group told CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday," Ignudo said. "A team source confirmed the news. An Eagles team source said that the on-field entertainment is "evolving." The team thanked the Pep Band for their years of service with the organization. The Eagles didn't provide any specifics in their plans for on-field entertainment heading into the 2025 season.
"At every Birds home game for the last 28 seasons, whether at Lincoln Financial Field or Veterans Stadium, the band has led thousands of fans in singing the Eagles' fight song, 'Fly Eagles Fly' — a tradition before kickoff and after each Eagles touchdown. Before being let go, the Pep Band was still comprised of the four original members: Bobby Mansure, Brian Saunders, Anthony "Skull" DiMeo and Bruce Mulford."
This certainly isn’t an update fans probably expected. All of the chatter has been about the moves involving the roster, as should be the case. But, this is a pretty big change. They have been with the team for what feels like forever but it sounds like the 2025 season will look different.