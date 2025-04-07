Eagles May Be Nearing 'Tough Choice' With Fan-Favorite
The Philadelphia Eagles have been the subject of a lot of trade chatter recently.
At this point, it's unclear if the Eagles will actually make any trades, but there has been rumors that tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive end Bryce Huff are two guys that the team could at least be "open" to moving at the right price.
Both are expensive and the Eagles have some pretty big contracts on the books right now. Moving either would make the team's financial situation at least a little easier to work with.
Of the two, Goedert obviously would be the one more sad for the fanbase to lose. He's spent his entire NFL career with Philadelphia to this point and is one of the top tight ends in team history. ESPN's Tim McManus weighed in on the possibility of a Goedert deal and said it's "hard to envision" him back in 2025 barring a pay cut.
"With only so much cash to go around, they're making some tough choices this offseason on contributors with sizable salaries who haven't been identified as core options moving forward," McManus said. "Goedert's injury history (he has missed three-plus games in each of the past three seasons) appears to be working against him in that regard. Outside of him taking a pay cut, it's hard to envision Goedert returning to Philly in 2025."
He has one year left on a four-year, $57 million deal. Will he actually end up playing it out with the Eagles? The NFL Draft is quickly approaching. A good time to move him would be before it in order to get more draft compensation but that doesn't mean it would be a necessity. A deal could come at any time -- or not at all. This will be a story to follow throughout the entire offseason.